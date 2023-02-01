The Stormers got some good news on the injury front on Tuesday regarding No.8 Evan Roos. It was feared that Roos would miss the rest of the season after hobbling off against Ulster over the weekend following a cleanout from Duane Vermeulen.

But after seeing the doctor on Monday, it turned out that Roos’s knee injury is not as bad as initially feared. A frustrating night at Kingspan Stadium. #ULSvSTO #iamastormer #dhldelivers @Vodacom #URC pic.twitter.com/N0FN696rYj — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) January 27, 2023 Assistant coach Dawie Snyman explains: “He went to the doctor for scans on Monday and there is some good news, the injury is not too bad. There is some damage on his medical cruciate ligament [MCL], but his anterior cruciate ligament [ACL] is intact. He will be back at the start of the playoffs, maybe a little bit earlier.” Compassion: Dawie Snyman Having just returned from a long-term rib injury, Snyman says of the mental impact on the 23-year-old Bok: “The first thing you do is you put your arm around. It’s frustrating for a player - especially after the season he had last year…