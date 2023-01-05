Lampard is currently the bookies’ favourites (with William Hill offering odds of 1/5) to become the next Premier League manager to get the sack following their 4-1 defeat to Brighton on Tuesday.

Local hero Wayne Rooney is tipped to take over from fellow Englishman Frank Lampard if he gets the axe at Everton.

Under fire: Lampard

The defeat left Everton in 16th place on the log with just 15 points from 18 games and means that the Toffees have now failed to win in their last 11 matches.

Goodison Park fans are dik of Lampard already and Betfair now has even odds on DC United coach Rooney, who made his Premier League debut at 16 for Everton in 2002, to replace his countryman.

Of his struggles, Lampard, who next travel to Manchester United for a FA Cup third-round tie tomorrow night, says: “You are not going to win every week…