Proteas spin bowler Tabraiz Shamsi has backed their rookies to fire in the upcoming limited overs series against Australia. The Baggy Greens’ tour of South Africa kicks off with the first of three T20Is at Kingsmead in Durban on Wednesday night, with the hosts looking to unleash uncapped rookies Dewald Brevis, 20, Donovan Ferreira, 25, Gerald Coetzee, 22, and Matthew Breetzke, 24.

With ysters Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada rested for the T20s, Shamsi, 33, says of the four rookies: “It’s very exciting [to have those guys in the squad. Spicy #SAvAUS #KFCT20Iseries anyone⁉️#BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/lFVs9XeNgG — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) August 28, 2023 “We don’t see them as junior players or new guys coming in. If you look at names, any one of those guys is capable of winning a game or two for us single-handedly. “It’s a really exciting time for us that we can call on players of that calibre - even though they’re new to the international scene. But we’ve seen what they’ve done around the world and at franchise level.

Big promise: Dewald Brevis “I am very excited to see how they go about their business and the match-winning capabilities that each of them have.” The Proteas last played in April this year and Shamsi says they are uitgehonger and ready for action. He explains: “The prep was awesome, we were together as a team at the Kruger National Park and had a great camp after that.