Robertson, from St Georges RFC in Strand, was one of six players to make their WP debut in the Currie Cup clash at Kings Park, and the wing marked the occasion by scoring the Kaapenaars’ only try of the match.

Cape club star Fazeel Robertson starred on debut for Western Province on Sunday, but it wasn’t enough to help them avoid a 20-7 defeat to the Sharks in Durban.

The hosts dominated territory and possession, opening with 13 unanswered points and went into the break with a 13-7 lead and held on for a scrappy 20-7 win in the coastal derby.

Robertson bagged a fortuitous try after a howler under the high ball from Marnus Potgieter, while Sharks fullback Yaw Penxe scored a brace as the hosts snapped Province’s unbeaten run this season.

Phiko Sobahle also dotted down, before Godlen Masimla and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu gifted Penxe the easiest of tries and the final points of the match, the speedster re-gathering his kick and chase after the WP duo collided head-on.