Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly on the brink of signing a helse seven-year £175m-a-year deal with Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr and the government.
According to Spanish newspaper Marca, the 37-year-old Portuguese superstar will play club football for two-and-a-half years before taking an ambassadorial role for the Saudi Kingdom.
A free agent since his explosive criticism of Manchester United saw him and the club cut ties last month, the Saudi deal is said to be imminent.
The whopping deal works out £1.225bn at £3.37m a week.