Cristiano Ronaldo says most of Europe’s top football leagues have lost their quality and that’s what makes Saudi Arabia such an attractive destination for top stars.
Six months since joining Al-Nassr, the 38-year-old Portuguese legend has been followed to the Middle East by a vrag stars including Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante.
Asked if he’d ever consider going back to Europe, the Portugal ace tells journalist Fabrizio Romano: “I’m 100 percent sure I won’t return to any European club.
"I'm 38 years old, also European football has lost lot of quality... only valid one is Premier League, they're way ahead of all the other leagues".
“I opened the way to the Saudi league and now all the players are coming here.
“I’m 38 years old, also European football has lost a lot of quality. The only league that for me has a lot of quality and is at a higher level than all the others is the Premier League.
“The Spanish league does not have that great quality.
“The Portuguese league is a good league, but it is not a top, top league. The German league I think has also lost a lot. I want to play in Saudi Arabia.”