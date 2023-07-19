Six months since joining Al-Nassr, the 38-year-old Portuguese legend has been followed to the Middle East by a vrag stars including Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante.

Cristiano Ronaldo says most of Europe’s top football leagues have lost their quality and that’s what makes Saudi Arabia such an attractive destination for top stars.

Asked if he’d ever consider going back to Europe, the Portugal ace tells journalist Fabrizio Romano: “I’m 100 percent sure I won’t return to any European club.

🚨⛔️ Cristiano Ronaldo: "I won't return to European football, the door is completely closed".



"I'm 38 years old, also European football has lost lot of quality... only valid one is Premier League, they're way ahead of all the other leagues". pic.twitter.com/czxco9PzlM — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 17, 2023

“I opened the way to the Saudi league and now all the players are coming here.

“I’m 38 years old, also European football has lost a lot of quality. The only league that for me has a lot of quality and is at a higher level than all the others is the Premier League.