The Blues on Monday evening announced the signing of Brighton defensive midfielder Moises Caicedo in a British-record £115m transfer, days after the Reds had agreed to smash their transfer record with a £111m fee to sign the Ecuadorian.

Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia became the second player this week to say no thanks to Liverpool in favour of a move to Chelsea.

At the same time, the clubs – who played to a 1-1 Premier League draw on Sunday – were also jaaging defensive midfielder Lavia.

Roméo Lavia to Chelsea, here we go! Deal agreed between clubs on final fee short of £60m add-ons included — structure also agreed 🚨![CDATA[]]>🔵![CDATA[]]>🇧![CDATA[]]>🇪



Lavia will undergo medical tests this week, just informed by clubs that the agreement has been reached.



Roméo said yes to Chelsea on Monday. pic.twitter.com/sH9wlpYlnk — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 15, 2023

But after the Anfield giants had struck a £60m deal with the Saints for their 19-year-old talent, the Blues again vry’d af their alternative target.

Om verder sout in die wonde te vryf, it emerged that the Blues agreed to pay just £50m – £10m less than the Reds for the Belgian.