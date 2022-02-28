Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich on Saturday night handed over control of Chelsea to trustees of its charitable foundation as Premier League players showed their support for war-torn Ukraine.

Abramovich's move comes just days after Russia's invasion of neighbouring Ukraine, which has drawn international condemnation.

The 55-year-old, who has ploughed £1.5 billion into Chelsea since arriving at Stamford Bridge in 2003, said in a statement on the club's website that he had always viewed his role as a “custodian of the club”.

Statement from Club Owner Roman Abramovich. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 26, 2022

He said: “I have always taken decisions with the club's best interest at heart.

“I remain committed to these values. That is why I am today giving trustees of Chelsea's charitable foundation the stewardship and care of Chelsea FC.

“I believe that currently they are in the best position to look after the interests of the club, players, staff, and fans.”

It is understood Abramovich took the decision in order to protect Chelsea from reputational damage as war rages in Ukraine.

The UK government on Friday ordered all assets of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov frozen over the invasion of Ukraine.

Despite suggestions that Abramovich is close to Putin, reports claims would remain the owner of the club and was not looking to sell the European champions, who have thrived under his ownership.

