Former Proteas allrounder Robin Peterson will take charge of MI Cape Town for the second instalment of the SA20 competition. Peterson, 44, was the franchise’s general manager in the first tournament will take over the mentorship role from Australian Simon Katich, who led the team to just three wins in the inaugural season as they finished bottom of the table.

Peterson will be joined by ex-Sri Lanka fast bowler Lasith Malinga, who will coach MI’s bowlers in the upcoming campaign, with Hashim Amla continuing in his role as batting coach. MI Cape Town would like to thank Simon Katich and Jacob Oram for their efforts and contribution. We wish them the best for their future 💙 pic.twitter.com/3NQxT6GEUG — MI Cape Town (@MICapeTown) September 27, 2023 Announcing their coaching staff, MI wrote in a statement on Wednesday: “The MI Cape Town management would like to thank Simon Katich and Jacob Oram for their efforts and contribution and wish them the best for the future.” With the coaching team vas, MI also scored big time at the tournament auction on Thursday.