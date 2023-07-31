Riyad Mahrez left treble winners Manchester City for Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli on Saturday in the latest win for the big-money Middle-Eastern league. The 32-year-old Algerian winger swapped clubs for a fee of £30m and will earn a wilde £865 000 per week for the next four years.

He earned £160 000-a-week deal at the Etihad Stadium. Riyad Mahrez will earn £480,769 weekly at Al Ahli in Saudi Arabia.



He will earn £25 million yearly at the club, making him the highest paid Player in Africa. pic.twitter.com/BpOqs2hfat — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) July 22, 2023 With Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante and others having moved to Saudi Arabia, City coach Pep Guardiola reckons Europe’s biggest names are no longer out of reach for the Gulf state. He says: “Saudi Arabia has changed the market.

“A few months ago when Cristiano [Ronaldo] was the only one to go, no-one thought this many top, top players would play in the Saudi league. “In the future there will be more and that's why clubs need to be aware of what is happening. “Riyad got an incredible offer and that’s why we could not say ‘don’t do it’.”