The Premier League on Wednesday added legends Tony Adams, Rio Ferdinand and Petr Cech to its Hall of Hame. Arsenal hero Adams lead the Gunners to the four titles across three decades - starting in 1989 and 1991 in the old First Division, before claiming the double in 1998 and another in 2002.

The centreback’s Prem ratio of clean sheets in 48.5 per cent of matches in which he played 90 minutes is a record for players who have played 200 or more full matches. As far as centre-backs and goalkeepers go 🤌#PLHallOfFame pic.twitter.com/KrTtvDo655 — Premier League (@premierleague) May 3, 2023 Fellow defender Ferdinand played for West Ham and Leeds before a record move to Manchester United where he won six titles. Record-breaking goalkeeper Cech won the title four times with Chelsea before joining Arsenal where he retired with a record Golden Glove awards.