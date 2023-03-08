The South African football fraternity is in mourning again after the death of Richards Bay captain Siphamandla Mtolo. After being rocked by the passing of rising Stellenbosch star Oshwin Andries last month, Richards Bay confirmed that their defensive midfield ace is no more.

According to the Natal Rich Boys, the 29-year-old collapsed in training on Tuesday. In a statement, the club says: “It is with deep sadness to announce that Richards Bay Football Club has suffered the untimely loss of midfielder Siphamandla ‘Spepe’ Mtolo. Official Statement regarding the passing of our player, 𝗦![CDATA[]]>𝗶![CDATA[]]>𝗽![CDATA[]]>𝗵![CDATA[]]>𝗮![CDATA[]]>𝗺![CDATA[]]>𝗮![CDATA[]]>𝗻![CDATA[]]>𝗱![CDATA[]]>𝗹![CDATA[]]>𝗮 "𝗦![CDATA[]]>𝗽![CDATA[]]>𝗲![CDATA[]]>𝗽![CDATA[]]>𝗲" 𝗠![CDATA[]]>𝘁![CDATA[]]>𝗼![CDATA[]]>𝗹![CDATA[]]>𝗼. pic.twitter.com/TSrY25oXyq — Richards Bay FC (@RichardsBayFC_) March 7, 2023 “He collapsed this morning [Tuesday] during training.

“The club is not in a position to provide further information at this stage and ask that his family’s privacy is respected in this difficult time of bereavement. “His presence, both on and off the pitch will be sorely missed. Thoughts and prayers of everyone in Richards Bay Football Club are with his family, friends and loved ones.” The club added that a further statement would be released in due course.