The 25-year-old former Stellenberg High learner was a beacon of light in an otherwise difficult season for South Africa’s Blitzboks who finished seventh overall under new coach Sandile Ngcobo.

Ricardo “Tricky Ricky” Duarttee won the Sevens World Series Rookie of the Year award at the awards ceremony held in London on Sunday night.

Duarttee played in a total of 52 matches, scoring 15 tries, 67 conversions and one penalty for an incredible 212 points in his debut season.

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander says of the player’s award: “It was a tough season for the Blitzboks, with many injuries and disruptions, but the emergence of new players was good for the depth of the squad and Ricardo was one of those who was given an opportunity and grabbed it with both hands.

“He epitomised what the Blitzboks stand for with his passionate approach to the game and his ‘never-give-up’ attitude. Like his teammates, Ricardo often had to fight with his back to the wall, and although the results were not always what we wanted to see, we know they always gave 100 percent.