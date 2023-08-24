Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister was wrongfully sent off against in their 3-1 win over Bournemouth at the weekend and had his red card overturned on Tuesday night. It means Mac Allister is free to face Newcastle in Sunday’s Premier League blockbuster, escaping a three-match ban after his red card for a studs-up challenge on Ryan Christie in the 58th minute.

A statement released bu the FA reads: “An independent Regulatory Commission has removed Alexis Mac Allister’s three-match suspension following a claim of wrongful dismissal.” A trip to St. James' Park awaits this Sunday 👊#NEWLIV pic.twitter.com/oMlWLAxN4b — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 23, 2023 In a further boost for the Reds, they welcome back winger Luiz Diaz and club vice captain Trent Alexander-Arnold back to training following injury scares in the clash against the Cherries. But while it’s going lekker in the Reds camp, Sunday’s hosts Newcastle have some onrus in their camp.

After losing 1-0 to defending champions Newcastle last weekend, following their 5-1 hammering of Aston Villa on the opening weekend, Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaeres took to social media to gull uit a fan hitting out at the team. Guimaraes, who has since deleted the post, tweeted: “Is this serious? We are in champions league football we lost against maybe one of the best teams in the world and we have a big win and lost one game! Fanning the flames: Star Bruno Guimaraes.Picture credit: Adam Vaughan “Support in the best moment is easy! Short stupid memories you all have. look what we have done for the team this 1 year and half’.”