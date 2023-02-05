South African soccer is in mourning after the death of one of its brightest young stars, Oshwin Andries, over the weekend. The 19-year-old Stellies FC defender was reportedly stabbed following last week’s Cape derby against Cape Town City in which he started at centreback and apparently succumbed to complications from the wounds a week later.

Andries would have turned 20 on February 24. TOP TALENT: Andries for SA After learning of his passing on Saturday night, Stellenbosch tweeted: “Stellenbosch is tonight mourning the passing of Oshwin Andries. “The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the club are with his family, friends, and loved ones at this time.”

Stellenbosch F.C. is tonight mourning the passing of Oshwin Andries.



The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the Club are with his family, friends, and loved ones at this time.



Full statement ➡️ https://t.co/dLi0khLbDF pic.twitter.com/5n3tgiAhbW — Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) February 4, 2023 A Stellies local, Andries’ star shone bright all over South Africa, with the teen also captaining the national U20 side. Making his debut against Pirates in August last year, the Cloetesville laaitie won the Man of the Match award, playing out of position as a defender rather than his preferred midfield role. In the next game, against then-league leaders Royal AM, he scored his first and only senior goal – making him the club’s youngest goalscorer.

He went on to make eight appearances in the league this season. Such was his talent that former Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane wrote on social media: “Sad news! I watched two games when I was back at home. I even put my analysts to watch and follow his games. His future was bright!”