The all-rounder was the all-time leading test wicket-taker for his country. He took 216 wickets and scored 1 990 runs in 65 Tests between 1993-2005. He also played in 189 ODIs, scoring 2 943 runs and taking 239 wickets.

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak, who had been undergoing treatment for cancer, has died at the age of 49, wife Nadine confirmed on Sunday.

He is survived by his wife and four children.

I am deeply saddened to report that my dear friend Heath Streak died early this morning. He fought a courageous fight. Zimbabwe has lost a truly remarkable patriot. My deepest sympathy is extended to Nadine & their entire family. Attached is her announcement just posted on FB. pic.twitter.com/IS95XUMd7U — David Coltart (@DavidColtart) September 3, 2023

His wife Nadine wrote on social media: “In the early hours of this morning, Sunday the 3rd of September 2023, the greatest love of my life and the father of my beautiful children, was carried to be with the Angels from his home where he wished to spend his last days surrounded by his family and closest loved ones.”

Post-retirement Streak served as Bangladesh coach and was the bowling coach of twice Indian Premier League champions Kolkata Knight Riders.