Australia pos’d Dave Rennie on Monday and appointed former England coach Eddie Jones in dieselfde asem.
Skaars a week after saying they have no plans to bring in Jones after assistant Scott Wisemantel stepped down last week, Rennie got his vertrek-kaart.
In a statement released, Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan says: “It is a major coup for Australian rugby to have the best coach in the world return home to coach the iconic Wallabies and to oversee the Wallaroos programme.
“Eddie instinctively understands the Australian way of playing rugby – this represents an opportunity to secure a coach of immense expertise and experience at the biggest competitions, and we did not want to miss it.”
Jones, who led the Wallabies to the 2003 World Cup final in his previous stint in the post and was sacked by England in December, will also oversee the women's national team.
Of his appointment up until the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour, Jones says: “It is going to be an immense period for Australian rugby – as a proud Australian, it is a great honour to be able to come home and lead the national team during these years.”
New Zealander Rennie, meanwhile, was contracted until the end of this year’s World Cup in France but had a winning record of only 38 percent since taking over after the last edition in 2019.
His winning record was the lowest of any Australia coach who had overseen at least 30 Tests but he did lead the Wallabies to wins over New Zealand, South Africa and France during his reign.