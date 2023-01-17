Skaars a week after saying they have no plans to bring in Jones after assistant Scott Wisemantel stepped down last week, Rennie got his vertrek-kaart.

In a statement released, Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan says: “It is a major coup for Australian rugby to have the best coach in the world return home to coach the iconic Wallabies and to oversee the Wallaroos programme.

🦘 Excited to have Eddie back on board.



We'd like to thank Dave for his service to the team and wish him the best for the future.#Wallabies pic.twitter.com/TQJ6Awsbld — Wallabies (@wallabies) January 15, 2023

“Eddie instinctively understands the Australian way of playing rugby – this represents an opportunity to secure a coach of immense expertise and experience at the biggest competitions, and we did not want to miss it.”

Jones, who led the Wallabies to the 2003 World Cup final in his previous stint in the post and was sacked by England in December, will also oversee the women's national team.