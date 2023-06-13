Having signed Argentina World Cup-winning hero Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton last week, they have now set their sights on the relegated Saints’ main man.

Liverpool are looking to add Southampton captain and free-kick maestro James Ward-Prowse to their midfield revamp.

Southampton, though, will reportedly only part with their 28-year-old skipper for £50m.

🚨 𝗡![CDATA[]]>𝗘![CDATA[]]>𝗪: With several national publications indicating James Ward-Prowse is being considered by Jurgen Klopp and his recruitment team as a potential option for when the market reopens, he will only come under consideration if Southampton reduce their £50m asking price. #lfc… pic.twitter.com/UIbC90E1mG — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) June 13, 2023

But even with Champions League side Newcastle and Europa League-bound Europa Conference League winners West Ham also in the hunt for the Ward-Prowse, the Reds are ready to play the waiting game to drive down the price to their valuation of £25m.

Coach Jurgen Klopp and new director of football Jorg Schmadtke are also keeping tabs on Borussia Monchengladbach’s 22-year-old French midfielder Manu Kone and Nice rising star Khephren Thuram, who is the son of France legend Lilian and brother of Les Bleus striker Marcus.