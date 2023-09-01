Only Brighton have scored more goals (9) than Unai Emery’s men, who lost 5-1 to Newcastle on the opening day of the season and still did enough to impress former Manchester United coach Ferguson.

With the second-most goals (8) in the Premier League and Alex Ferguson branding them the gevaarlikste team in the league after the opening weekend, Aston Villa travel to Anfield on Sunday at 3pm high on confidence.

They have since gone on a hot streak, smashing Everton 4-0, Burnley 3-1 and sandwiching those wins with a 5-0 Europe Conference league thumping of Hibernian, who they played in the second leg last night.

Liverpool star Cody Gakpo knows what is coming at Anfield on Sunday and says: “It’s a good team [Aston Villa], but we are as well. We have to just be ready and give it our best.”

The Reds, fourth on the log and one point ahead of seventh-placed Villa, are still unbeaten in the league, having drawn with Chelsea (1-1) before beating Bournemouth 3-1 and Newcastle 2-1