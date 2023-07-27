Liverpool are looking at Marco Verratti as they look to continue their midfield revamp. The Italian Paris St Germain star has been linked with La Liga giants Atletico Madrid, but the skinner is that he is keen on a move to Anfield.

Veterans Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara are all expected to leave before the transfer window shuts in September and the Reds are drukking hard to add to new arrivals Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai. 🚨 Liverpool are considering a move for Marco Verratti as they look to replace Fabinho, who is on the verge of moving to Saudi Arabia. 🇮![CDATA[]]>🇹



(Source: @SkySport) pic.twitter.com/ThzOLaH3Nu — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) July 20, 2023 Having had a £40m bid for Southampton star Romeo Lavia, the Merseysiders are set to return with an improved bid before the end of the week. Meanwhile, according to CBS Sport, Chelsea are set to beat Arsenal to the signature of Ghana attacker Mohammed Kudus, with Ajax Amsterdam wanting £40m.

The Blues are also keen on another midfielder, according to coach Mauricio Pochettino. Blou oog: Ajax’s Kudus.Picture credit: Maurice van steen Ruling out an exit for West Ham target Conor Gallagher, the Stamford Bridge club are sukkelling to make a breakthrough in their pursuit for Brighton yster Moises Caicedo. Another £40m deal in offing is Spain goalkeeper David Raya leaving Brentford for German champions Bayern Munich.