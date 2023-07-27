Liverpool are looking at Marco Verratti as they look to continue their midfield revamp.
The Italian Paris St Germain star has been linked with La Liga giants Atletico Madrid, but the skinner is that he is keen on a move to Anfield.
Veterans Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara are all expected to leave before the transfer window shuts in September and the Reds are drukking hard to add to new arrivals Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.
🚨 Liverpool are considering a move for Marco Verratti as they look to replace Fabinho, who is on the verge of moving to Saudi Arabia. 🇮![CDATA[]]>🇹— Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) July 20, 2023
(Source: @SkySport) pic.twitter.com/ThzOLaH3Nu
Having had a £40m bid for Southampton star Romeo Lavia, the Merseysiders are set to return with an improved bid before the end of the week.
Meanwhile, according to CBS Sport, Chelsea are set to beat Arsenal to the signature of Ghana attacker Mohammed Kudus, with Ajax Amsterdam wanting £40m.
The Blues are also keen on another midfielder, according to coach Mauricio Pochettino.
Ruling out an exit for West Ham target Conor Gallagher, the Stamford Bridge club are sukkelling to make a breakthrough in their pursuit for Brighton yster Moises Caicedo.
Another £40m deal in offing is Spain goalkeeper David Raya leaving Brentford for German champions Bayern Munich.
Pochettino on Moisés Caicedo: “All of our team are working very hard to get what we want”. 🔵![CDATA[]]>🇪![CDATA[]]>🇨— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 18, 2023
“I don't want to speak about specific names. Like us, many clubs are working to sign a player to improve their team”. pic.twitter.com/2Lh6kj8qdp
Bees boss Thomas Frank has admitted his shotstopper could leave soon and according to the Daily Mail, Bayern have opened talks with 27-year-old.
In other news, Jose Mourinho is ready raid the Premier League to sign Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
According to Corriere dello Sport, Roma are preparing an offer for the 26-year-old.