With Liverpool rookie Fabio Carvalho heading to RB Leipzig on loan, midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai is believed to be headed in the opposite direction. According to reports in the UK on Thursday, Liverpool representatives met with the German club over the 22-year-old Hungarian, who has a £60.1 million release clause in his contract.

Liverpool’s groot rivals Manchester United are also making moves in the transfer market, with Portugal striker Goncalo Ramos, 22, believed to be a wanted man at Old Trafford. Fabio Carvalho has just signed all the documents and he can be considered new RB Leipzig player. Club statement, final step to follow. 🔴✨ #LFC



Carvalho joins on loan deal with no buy option from Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/ygTqt6ot21 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 30, 2023 His Benfica club president Rui Costa is reportedly confident that the Red Devils will meet their asking price of £69m. Aston Villa, meanwhile, have apparently agreed a deal to sign 26-year-old Villareal defender Pau Torres, with former Arsenal forward Theo Walcott, 34, believed to be training with English League One team Reading.