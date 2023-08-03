Liverpool suffered their first defeat of their pre-season when they were edged 4-3 by Bayern Munich in a goalfest in Singapore on Wednesday.
Cody Gakpo gave the Reds the lead in the second minute before Virgil van Dijk headed in a corner after 28 minutes in his first game as permanent captain to to make it 2-0.
But then Bayern hit back through Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane to tie the game up at the break.
Full-time in Singapore. pic.twitter.com/DeDkIVLyIu— Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 2, 2023
After the interval, substitute Luis Diaz combined with Mo Salah to fire the Reds ahead after 66 minutes.
But the German champions’ won the day with Josip Stanisic forcing home with 10 minutes to go before Frans Kratzig’s injury-time winner for Thomas Tuchel’s manne.
📣 #PLFixtures for the 2023/24 season have arrived!— Premier League (@premierleague) June 15, 2023
Liverpool play Darmstadt next Monday in their final pre-season game before their August 13 Premier League opener against Chelsea.