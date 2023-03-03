Cape Town will be painted red on Sunday at 6.30pm when Liverpool host Manchester United in the ultimate “Cape Premier League derby”. In one corner, hosts Liverpool are slowly finding their feet again after what has been a difficult season to date.

Currently in sixth place on the log, coach Jurgen Klopp’s Reds have won three out of their last four league matches and have drawn the other, as they look to mount a late bid for a spot in the top four. Liverpool move into the Top 6⃣#LIVWOL pic.twitter.com/cTW4UhFnXp — Premier League (@premierleague) March 2, 2023 In the other corner is Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils who have been flying high since the Dutchman’s pre-season arrival. Currently in third place on the log - 11 points behind log leaders Arsenal, but with a game in hand - United also enter the match knowing they won the last league match between the two rivals 2-1 at Old Trafford last year.

Such is the form book that Official LFC Supporters Club of Cape Town’s former chairman Lorin Zealand admits: “United are the favourites, even away. Hope: Lorin Zealand, centre “But as with all heated and deeply rooted rivalries, coolness and calmness will win the day. “I’m still backing Liverpool to fight to a 3-1 victory. THIS IS ANFIELD.”

The Liverpool manne will pull together at Mitchell’s Brewery in the Waterfront on Sunday. Bold: Ricky van Wyk Meanwhile Ricky van Wyk, chairman of the Official Manchester United Cape Town Supporters’ club, says there can only be one winner. With United’s manne watching the game at Premier Sports Bar in Westridge, Van Wyk declares boldly: “I’ve never been this confident of a win at Liverpool in my life.

“I didn’t dream that we’d be playing this well after only eight months of Ten Hag. “I know they say form goes out the window for this game, but United are winning 2-0 or 3-0.” Whoever wins, Cape Town will be painted red.