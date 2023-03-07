After becoming Liverpool’s all-time top Premier League goalscorer in Sunday’s 7-0 historic gemoerdery of Manchester United, Mo Salah was over the moon.
Salah bagged a brace to surpass Robbie Fowler to 129 league strikes for the Reds.
And the Egyptian striker says: “It’s very special, I can’t lie. I think after my first season I was always chasing that record.
That goal takes @MoSalah level with @Robbie9Fowler on 128 @PremierLeague goals for the club 🇪![CDATA[]]>🇬 👑 pic.twitter.com/2IisJAcIXX— Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 5, 2023
“To beat it against United with that result is unbelievable.”
The result boosted Liverpool’s hopes of a top-four finish, by lifting them to fifth in the table, three points off fourth-placed Tottenham with a game in hand.
How things look after an entertaining few days 😅 pic.twitter.com/S25KPg9DfZ— Premier League (@premierleague) March 6, 2023
And boss Jurgen Klopp warned them not to get carried away after humiliating their rivals.
He adds: “Freak result, top performance.
“We showed what we could be, what we can be and what we have to be from now on. We don’t talk about the scoreline, we just talk about the performance.”