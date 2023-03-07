After becoming Liverpool’s all-time top Premier League goalscorer in Sunday’s 7-0 historic gemoerdery of Manchester United, Mo Salah was over the moon. Salah bagged a brace to surpass Robbie Fowler to 129 league strikes for the Reds.

And the Egyptian striker says: “It’s very special, I can’t lie. I think after my first season I was always chasing that record. That goal takes @MoSalah level with @Robbie9Fowler on 128 @PremierLeague goals for the club 🇪![CDATA[]]>🇬 👑 pic.twitter.com/2IisJAcIXX — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 5, 2023 “To beat it against United with that result is unbelievable.” The result boosted Liverpool’s hopes of a top-four finish, by lifting them to fifth in the table, three points off fourth-placed Tottenham with a game in hand.