Real Betis believe they can turn the tables on Manchester United’s 4-1 lead in Thursday night’s Europa League last-16 clash. Betis’ on-loan Leicester forward Ayoze Perez cancelled out Marcus Rashford’s early opener before the break at Old Trafford, only for the visitors to concede three goals inside six second-half minutes.

But Perez reckons they can return the favour in Spain, saying: “At home, in front of our great fans, absolutely anything can happen.” Matchday squad: 📋✔️



Determined to finish the job in Spain 🇪![CDATA[]]>🇸![CDATA[]]>👊#MUFC || #UEL pic.twitter.com/HbOVDvzCaK — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 16, 2023 His boss Manuel Pellegrini adds: “I don't think a knockout game is ever ‘over’.There is a big margin, but we will give all we can in the second leg﻿.” United’s defensive ace Raphael Varane, however, is confident his manne will not be complacent, following a fighting goalless Premier League draw with Southampton after Casemiro was red carded.

Taking home a point 😇 pic.twitter.com/b7ts2BZqiN — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) March 12, 2023 The France defender says: “I think the winning mentality is here in this group. “We want to win every game so we have to fight and be ready for Thursday.” Thursday night’s other Europa League fixtures