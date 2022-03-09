Saru Director of Rugby, Rassie Erasmus says he is open to coaching England.

But the World Cup-winning coach says he will only do it if South African rugby fans give him their blessing.

In his wide-ranging interview with the UK’s Daily Mail, Erasmus has dropped a lot of bombshell revelations.

A few thoughts about the future (Sir Clive… let’s talk!) https://t.co/pTncuuIq9Q — Rassie Erasmus (@RassieRugby) March 7, 2022

And talking about coaching the Poms, he says: “I don't think the English people would ever want me there now. Maybe I am wrong. I hope I am wrong.

“Would I coach another country? If my own people were cool with it and the other country's people were cool with it then why not?.

“But if my own people are going to hate me for it, then I would never do it [coach England].

“I hate the fact that so many people hate me in rugby right now. I’m not a confrontational guy. I like to get on with people.

“South Africa has my heart but coaching England would be amazing because I think they can win.”

