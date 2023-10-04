South Africa face Sri Lanka in their World Cup opener on Saturday, hunting a first ever trophy at the global showpiece.

Proteas yster Rassie van der Dussen is confident that they have the batting lineup to rule the world in India.

When asked by a local journalist in India about their strong batting lineup and if this is finally Africa’s turn at a Cricket World Cup, middle-order batsman Van der Dussen replied: “It’s a good place to be, we played together for a few years now. Especially the batting unit, everyone knows each other’s games very well.

“We’ve found a nice blueprint in different conditions how to go about it - you could see in the last few games against Australia…”

We are 🔟 days away from The Proteas first #CWC23 encounter against Sri Lanka 🇱![CDATA[]]>🇰 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦![CDATA[]]>🏆



Here's a reminder of our @cricketworldcup fixtures 🗓



Woza Nawe Back The Boys 💪#BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/U13oXd7MMs — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) September 27, 2023

Add some top fast bowlers like Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and Gerald Coetzee to the mix, as well as gevaarlike spinners Tabraiz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj and South Africa have every right to fancy their chances.