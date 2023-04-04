The Springboks' main konyn, Rassie Erasmus is ready to spat if South African fans turn on him. From masterminding the Boks’ 2019 World Cup triumph, to copping multiple bans for ticking off World Rugby, Erasmus is a divisive figure with geharde coaching credentials.

Previously linked with top jobs at England and Premiership club Leicester Tigers, Erasmus and Bok coach Jacques Nienaber are both contracted to SA Rugby until 2025. https://t.co/ay2x40QaxE | 'Mum's on my case': Rassie hints at Twitter stayaway for World Cup, explains why Boks want Owens SA Rugby's director of rugby, Rassie Erasmus, has hinted at staying off Twitter during this year's Rugby World Cup in France. https://t.co/EE976UaYKy — Hendry Botha (@Hendrik05989397) April 3, 2023 But, after a controversial end to 2022 for Erasmus, speculation is that the 50-year-old will las his role as SA’s director of rugby after the World Cup in five months’ time. And in interviews with UK newspapers Daily Mail and The Times, the former Bok hints that he could leave sooner.