Director of rugby at the Springboks Rassie Erasmus has something up his sleeve and doesn’t want to reveal his hand just yet, ahead of Sunday’s Rugby World Cup quarterfinal clash with hosts France in Paris.
Usually naming their team early in the week, Erasmus and the Bok management team are doing things differently this week, with their team only being named on Friday.
Asked about this move, Erasmus says: “We have been mixing and matching for the last year and making sure almost in every single position that we can have someone just as good, in some cases we are not even sure who is the best.
“Keeping our options open for a seven-one, a six-two or a five-three with both Handre [Pollard] and Manie [Libbok] being available. There is nobody with an injury, Lukhanyo [Am] is fully fit. “We sort of have made up our mind but we’re in between at this stage…
“I think having everybody available and seeing what the French team look like, that may have an influence on us going seven-one or a six-two.”
The winner of the match between South Africa and France will face the winner of Saturday’s clash between England and Fiji, while Ireland and New Zealand clash on Saturday for the right to face either one of Wales or Argentina in the other semi.