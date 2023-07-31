Manchester United have reportedly agreed a deal worth up to £72m to sign Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund.
The 20-year-old Denmark international is set to become the third major arrival at Old Trafford in the off-season after Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount and Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.
United are understood to have agreed an initial fee of £64m, with a further £8m in add-ons for the 1.91m-tall forward, who has agreed a five-year deal.
Rasmus Hojlund, welcome to Manchester. pic.twitter.com/xNfppNTQf4— Morgan (@utdscope) July 29, 2023
But United coach Erik ten Hag refused to talk about the big-money signing who he will be expecting forwards coach Benni McCarthy to get ready to hit the ground running for their Premier League opener against Wolves on August 14.
The Dutchman says: “I can’t talk about the player who is still under contract [with] another club.
“With this squad, we built a foundation last season… now we have to find the right players to fit in and who can help to raise the bar.”
The Red Devils finishing third in the Prem last season but scored just 58 goals – the lowest total of the top six side.
And Ten Hag urged his English forward Marcus Rashford, who topscored last season with a career-best total of 30 goals, to step up his game after signing a new five-year deal earlier this month.