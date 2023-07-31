The 20-year-old Denmark international is set to become the third major arrival at Old Trafford in the off-season after Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount and Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Manchester United have reportedly agreed a deal worth up to £72m to sign Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund.

United are understood to have agreed an initial fee of £64m, with a further £8m in add-ons for the 1.91m-tall forward, who has agreed a five-year deal.

But United coach Erik ten Hag refused to talk about the big-money signing who he will be expecting forwards coach Benni McCarthy to get ready to hit the ground running for their Premier League opener against Wolves on August 14.

The Dutchman says: “I can’t talk about the player who is still under contract [with] another club.