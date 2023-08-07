Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag backs his new £72m striker Rasmus Hojlund to bring the best out of his attack. United unveiled the 1.91m-tall 20-year-old ahead of Saturday’s 3-1 friendly win over Lens at Old Trafford and Ten Hag believes the Denmark international can link up well in forward coach Benni McCarthy’s vision for how the Red Devils attack.

Ahead of a possible debut against Athletic Bilbao in Dublin last night as United prepare to host Wolves in their Premier League opener this weekend, Ten Hag says Hojlund is a regte front man. The boss explains on the club website of his most expensive signing to date this season: "He is really a front man, very direct to the goal. "A very good presser, a physical presence and I think in the balance of this squad we needed that.