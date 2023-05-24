Looking to dethrone the champs on their own turf, Munster welcome back big stars RG Snyman, Conor Murray and Malakai Fekotoa from injury this week after the trio missed their stunning 16-15 semi-final win over Leinster two weeks ago.

South African-born former Munster and Ireland star CJ Stander believes his brasse will have the upper hand against the Stormers at Cape Town Stadium if it rains during Saturday’s United Rugby Championship final.

Of their return, Stander, 33, says: “When I saw that list of players getting onto the plane, it was good to see.

“It brings a boost to the squad, especially if you see in the last two weeks the energy the Munster players got from beating the Stormers in Cape Town and then beating Leinster.

“It will be a cracking final, hopefully it’s a bit wet and Munster will have a bit of an upper hand, but we’ll see.”