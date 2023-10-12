Proteas superstar Quinton de Kock reckons on Thursday’s 10.30am Cricket World Cup clash with Australia in Lucknow, India, will be a clash of egos. Fierce rivals on the cricket field, South Africa and Australia have clashed 108 times since 1992 with South Africa winning 54 of those matches and Australia 50.

But in between we've seen historical battles between Australia's Shane Warne and SA's batters, the 438-game in Johannesburg in 2006, the Allan Donald and Lance Klusener run out incident in the 1999 World Cup, Sandpapergate, this clash has had it all in years gone by. And while the Aussies have knocked South Africa out of the World Cup twice (in 1999 and again in the semis in 2007), SA enjoyed the upper hand in recent years.

Fighting back from 2-0 down to win their five-match ODI series 2-1 in SA last month, the Proteas have won six out of the last eight matches against their rivals.



And while Australia were humiliated by being bowled out for just 199 runs against India in their first match of the World Cup before going down by six wickets, South Africa smashed a tournament-high 428/5 in their 120-run win over Sri Lanka in their only game to date. De Kock, who scored his first World Cup ton in that match, knows today's clash will be different against captain Pat Cummins and his Aussies.