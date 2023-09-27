Proteas captain Temba Bavuma reckons Quinton de Kock has a point to prove at the upcoming World Cup in India.
De Kock announced his retirement from ODI cricket after the global showpiece in a move that shocked the South African cricketing fraternity.
At just 30 years old, the talented left-handed batsman has already retired from Test cricket and has made no secret of the fact that playing less cricket is better for him.
De Kock, though, will be a key weapon for South Africa as they go in search of a first ever world crown.
Ahead of facing Afghanistan in a warm-up match on Friday, Bavuma says of former captain De Kock: “Knowing Quinton and seeing him over the last couple of weeks [since his retirement announcement], there is a different edge to him.
“It looks like there’s something for him to prove and for us as a group also. As much as we want to go there [to India] and come back with a trophy, we would like to give him a fairytale ending. There is a bit more of an edge and he seems to be enjoying the little moments with the guys.”