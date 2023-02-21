New Proteas Test coach Shukri Conrad is about to break the belief that a genuine allrounder has to be a seam bowler. For years now, South Africa have looked for the next Brian McMilan, Shaun Pollock, Jacques Kallis and Lance Klusener, with a number of players such as Wiaan Mulder and Andile Phehlukhwayo tried in this role recently.

Full squad and details 🔗 https://t.co/a1Xpoda20f#SummerOfCricket #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/8bKUwMtuXl — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) February 20, 2023 Asked why he included a third spinner in North West Dragons ace Senuran Muthusamy, 28, Conrad says: “I’m old fashioned in terms of a batting lineup, I want seven batters. So I want to increase our allrounder stocks. Wiaan Mulder’s included [in the squad] and allrounders don’t only have to be bowlers that bowl seam, they can also be guys that bowl spin. In control: Shukri Conrad “In both Wiaan and Sen we get that balance.”