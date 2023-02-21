New Proteas Test coach Shukri Conrad is about to break the belief that a genuine allrounder has to be a seam bowler.
For years now, South Africa have looked for the next Brian McMilan, Shaun Pollock, Jacques Kallis and Lance Klusener, with a number of players such as Wiaan Mulder and Andile Phehlukhwayo tried in this role recently.
Conrad, who will take charge of the Test team for the first time at Centurion Park in the first of two Tests against the West Indies next week, has a different point of view.
SA Invitational squad announced 🏏— Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) February 20, 2023
1⃣3⃣ players
🆚 West Indies
🗓️ 21-23 February
Full squad and details 🔗 https://t.co/a1Xpoda20f#SummerOfCricket #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/8bKUwMtuXl
Asked why he included a third spinner in North West Dragons ace Senuran Muthusamy, 28, Conrad says: “I’m old fashioned in terms of a batting lineup, I want seven batters. So I want to increase our allrounder stocks. Wiaan Mulder’s included [in the squad] and allrounders don’t only have to be bowlers that bowl seam, they can also be guys that bowl spin.
“In both Wiaan and Sen we get that balance.”
With Cricket South Africa having done away with Victor Mpitsang and his selection panel, Conrad will be responsible for selecting his team.
And he adds: “Depending on the makeup of our final XI, if I want to play four quicks because I think the wicket is going to be a certain way, it gives me the options. If we want to go seamer light we have the other option. So we need to Need to be quite fluid in how we navigate as well, I don’t ever want us to have a starting XI and whoever fits in. And that’s something I am going to encourage as well.”