Captain Julian Montoya and his manskappe went down 27-10 to England in their first match of the tournament, while Samoa beat Chile 43-10.

Argentina know they can’t afford to lose to Samoa in their Rugby World Cup Pool D match in Saint-Etienne on Friday at 5.45pm.

With England, who play Chile on Sunday, topping the pool and Japan also drukking hard for playoff berth, defeat in this encounter could be catastrophic for the Argies.

Searching for another win 🇼![CDATA[]]>🇸



The @manusamoa squad that will take on Argentina in Saint-Étienne #RWC2023 | #ARGvSAM pic.twitter.com/xruWIyLaT5 — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) September 20, 2023

And with a record of one win in four outings against their opponents, Montoya says of the pressure on his team heading into the game: “You can see the pressure that is coming - what we have to lose or what we have to win…

“We know there will be pressure, we are training for this. It’s where we want to be. Nobody forces us to be here, we do it with a lot of passion, with a lot of love for the shirt, and for what we represent…