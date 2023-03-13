Defending Currie Cup champions the Pumas gave the Blue Bulls a bloedbek in Tshwane on Sunday, smashing their hosts 63-15 in their Currie Cup opener.
Despite crossing swords with a Bulls matchday squad including Springboks Morne Steyn, Sbu Nkosi, Lionel Mapoe, Cornal Hendricks and Lizo Gqoboka, the defending champions had no mercy as they ran in a total of nine tries to the two from the Bulls.
While the humiliation of the Bulls came as a bit of a shock, the rest of the weekend’s action went according to script.
💣 Back with a bang!— The Currie Cup (@TheCurrieCup) March 12, 2023
The defending champions ran in nine tries at Loftus for a massive win in their first game of the 2023 #CurrieCup
The Free State Cheetahs, powered by Springbok Frans Steyn, got proceedings underway by beating neighbours Griquas 42-19 in the season-opener in Kimberley on Friday.
🎉 The Toyota Cheetahs are up and running in the 2023 #CurrieCup with an emphatic victory over last year's finalist.
📷: Toyota Cheetahs pic.twitter.com/4DZxgfNTap
Natal Sharks then had their work cut out against newcomers the Griffons, whom they beat 32-16 at Kings Park.
Western Province, meanwhile, beat the Lions 44-28 in their encounter at Ellis Park on Saturday.
🏆 A strong performance at home by the men from Durban to kickstart their #CurrieCup campaign.
Next up for the Bulls is a visit from Province at Loftus Versfeld this week.
WEEKEND’S CURRIE CUP RESULTS
Blue Bulls 15 Pumas 63, Griquas 19 Cheetahs 43, Natal Sharks 32 Griffons 15; Lions 28 Western Province 44