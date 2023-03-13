Defending Currie Cup champions the Pumas gave the Blue Bulls a bloedbek in Tshwane on Sunday, smashing their hosts 63-15 in their Currie Cup opener. Despite crossing swords with a Bulls matchday squad including Springboks Morne Steyn, Sbu Nkosi, Lionel Mapoe, Cornal Hendricks and Lizo Gqoboka, the defending champions had no mercy as they ran in a total of nine tries to the two from the Bulls.

While the humiliation of the Bulls came as a bit of a shock, the rest of the weekend’s action went according to script. 💣 Back with a bang!



The defending champions ran in nine tries at Loftus for a massive win in their first game of the 2023 #CurrieCup#WhereLegendsRise pic.twitter.com/dOrduWBIX9 — The Currie Cup (@TheCurrieCup) March 12, 2023 The Free State Cheetahs, powered by Springbok Frans Steyn, got proceedings underway by beating neighbours Griquas 42-19 in the season-opener in Kimberley on Friday. 🎉 The Toyota Cheetahs are up and running in the 2023 #CurrieCup with an emphatic victory over last year’s finalist.#WhereLegendsRise



📷: Toyota Cheetahs pic.twitter.com/4DZxgfNTap — The Currie Cup (@TheCurrieCup) March 10, 2023 Natal Sharks then had their work cut out against newcomers the Griffons, whom they beat 32-16 at Kings Park.

Western Province, meanwhile, beat the Lions 44-28 in their encounter at Ellis Park on Saturday. 🏆 A strong performance at home by the men from Durban to kickstart their #CurrieCup campaign.#WhereLegendsRise pic.twitter.com/fJmF1MCWEE — The Currie Cup (@TheCurrieCup) March 11, 2023 Next up for the Bulls is a visit from Province at Loftus Versfeld this week. WEEKEND’S CURRIE CUP RESULTS