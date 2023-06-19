The Pumas crossed the line twice – via props Corne Fourie and Simon Raw – in the first quarter to take a 12-0 lead.

The Pumas withstood a brave fightback by the Sharks to win their Currie Cup semifinal 26-20 in Durban on Saturday.

Following a Lionel Cronje penalty in the 19th minute, the Sharks got their first try via lock Corne Rahl (12-10).

But a decision to attack from their own line in the 32nd minute backfired, when Pumas wing Andrew Kota intercepted a pass and rounded the defence. The hosts, though, scored again through hooker Fez Mbatha to make it 19-17 at the break.

The Pumas stretched their lead in the second half via hooker PJ Jacobs (26-17) and the Sharks, who had centre Alwayno Visagie sent off for taking out Ettiene Taljaard in the air, could only add a penalty conversion as they played the last 15 minutes with 14 men.