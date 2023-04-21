Steenbok is on a crusade to lift the standard of the game since taking up the role last year and is demanding that top-flight clubs only employ coaches with CAF A coaching licenses.

He tells IOLSport: “They [PSL clubs] don’t have to buy into this. It’s legislation we must enforce. This is our territory, so if we are not going to implement things, we are going to get questions on who’s in charge? And we are in charge!”

OPINION: Walter Steenbok could be the best thing that has happened to South African footballhttps://t.co/CqTshDQA7Y — IOL Sport (@IOLsport) April 20, 2023

“There are questions that we don’t have players in the top five leagues around the world. But then who’s coaching the players in the PSL? The players are on their own.”

He adds: “As much as you want to put the blame on the association, when are you going to make the right noise and say ‘PSL wake up, you are killing us.”