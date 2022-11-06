South Africa’s World Cup hopes evaporated in a mess of bad bowling and tentative batting that brought an inglorious conclusion to the Mark Boucher coaching era. Call it whatever you like, but when the moment demanded South Africa produce just a proficient performance, their standards fell off a cliff, and another ICC tournament was consigned to the dustbin.

Colin Ackermann is the Player of the Match. That was one key difference between the sides; the Dutch hit 20 boundaries in their innings - seven of those coming off Rabada's bowling - while the Proteas managed just 12. It was a clear illustration of the intent of the two sides. Sure the pitch at the Adelaide Oval got slower in the second innings, but the Dutch targeted the stumps more, while South Africa, with the exception of Anrich Nortje, battled with their lengths and bowled too short and when they tried to adjust, the fuller lengths were just too easily hittable. Thanks to Nortje, who finished with 1/10 from his four overs, South Africa managed to gain some control of the Dutch innings but then Rabada and Wayne Parnell conceded 31 runs off the last two overs, three of those boundaries off Rabada's bowling the result of some innovative strokeplay from the Dutch captain Scott Edwards, while Colin Ackerman - a former teammate of Parnell's at the Warriors - smashed the left-arm seamer for two sixes in the final over.

The Netherlands won by 13 runs. The early wicket of Quinton de Kock gave the Dutch a lift in the field, and before the power play was completed the Proteas had also lost skipper Temba Bavuma for a run-a-ball 20. Boundaries were hard to come by, with the Dutch cleverly bowling into the surface and mixing up their pace not allowing the South African batters room to free their arms. Wickets fell at regular intervals after the power play as the pressure built. Anrich Nortje produced the most economical bowling spell in the Super 12 stage of T20 World Cup 2022. The crucial moment arrived in the 16th over, when with 47 runs needed to win off 29 balls, David Miller top edged Brandon Glover towards short fine leg where Roelof van der Merwe, sprinted back, dived and took a catch centimetres off the ground as the ball dropped over his shoulder. His celebrations were as enthusiastic as ever, the Dutch went wild as did the Pakistani and Bangladeshi fans who had started gathering in the stands ahead of their teams' match later - which is now a virtual quarter-final.