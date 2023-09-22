The Proteas suffered a double blow ahead of their Cricket World Cup campaign in India next month, with Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Thursday revealing that both Anrich Nortje and Sisanda Magala were ruled out of the tournament. On the eve of jetting off to the subcontinent where they’ll play Afghanistan in the warm-up match next week, a statement released by CSA reads: “Nortje has a suspected low back (lumbar) stress fracture and will be under the care of a specialist team on the next steps in his recovery.

“The 29-year-old seamer experienced lower back spasms during the second One-Day International against Australia earlier this month and underwent specialist assessments and scans. 🟡 #CWC23 TEAM UPDATE 🟢



White-ball head coach Rob Walter today confirmed that Anrich Nortje & Sisanda Magala have been ruled out of the @cricketworldcup in India 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦![CDATA[]]>🏆



✅ Andile Phehlukwayo & Lizaad Williams



❌Sisanda Magala & Anrich Nortje #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/WhDiCNDNjY — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) September 21, 2023 “Magala [knee injury] was part of the recent white-ball tour against Australia and was given every opportunity for a full recovery and participation. “Ultimately it was decided that the risk associated with his inclusion in the squad outweighed his obvious value to the team.”