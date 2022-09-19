The Proteas sensation has been bought by his hometown team, the Sunrisers Eastern Cape, for R9.2million at the inaugural SA20 auction. Stubbs, 22, was bought by his hometown team, the Sunrisers Eastern Cape, for R9.2million after a bidding war that included MI Cape Town. The powerful right-hander plays for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

The former Grey High School prodigy burst onto the international scene in July with a blistering 72 off 28 balls, which included two fours and eight sixes, in the first T20 international against England in Bristol. Tristan Stubbs is ours to keep 🧤#OrangeArmy #SEC #SunrisersEasternCape #SA20Auction pic.twitter.com/6CCzLHc0vk — Sunrisers Eastern Cape (@SunrisersEC) September 19, 2022 It was this performance that earned Stubbs selection to the Proteas T20 World Cup squad that will compete in Australia next month. The youngster also recently played for the Manchester Originals and helped them reach the final in the Hundred competition in England.

The other big signings saw Rilee Rossouw (R6.9m) sold to the Pretoria Capitals and Marco Jansen to the Sunrisers Eastern Cape (R6.1m). The remaining purchases at the on-going auction: Heinrich Klaasen – R4.5m (Durban SuperGiants), Reeza Hendricks – R4.5m (Joburg Super Kings) Tabraiz Shamsi – R4.3m (Paarl Royals), Dwaine Pretorius – R4.1m (Durban Super Giants), Rassie van der Dussen – R3.9m (MI Cape Town), Lungi Ngidi – R3.4m (Paarl Royals), Dane Vilas – R3.3m (Paarl Royals), Janneman Malan – R2.7m (Joburg Super Kings), Phil Salt – R2m (Pretoria Capitals), Harry Brook – R2.1 (Joburg Super Kings), Jason Roy – R1.5m (Paarl Royals), Ryan Rickelton R1m – (MI Cape Town), Kyle Verreynne – R175k (Joburg Super Kings)