The Proteas Women booked their place in the semifinals with a superb 10-wicket win over Bangladesh at Newlands on Tuesday night.

It’s down to the final four in the Women’s T20 World Cup and hosts South Africa are still in it to win it.

Victory in that clash gave them a second-placed finish in Group A and set up a final-four showdown with unbeaten Group B winners England on Friday.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🆚 🇿🇦



Who will book their spot in the ICC Women's #T20WorldCup final?



#TurnItUp

Of the clash against the Three Lions at Newlands at 3pm, Player of the Match Laura Wolvaardt against Bangladesh with her knock of 66* off 56 balls, says: “They’re a quality side. We’ve lost many semifinals against them, which is not ideal. And they play a very explosive, very attacking brand of cricket.

“So, I think we’re just going to have to have some good discussions about how we can use that against them. And if anything, it gives us a bit more freedom to know that we were going to have to put a lot of runs on the board early on and get off to better starts than what we did.”