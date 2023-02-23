It’s down to the final four in the Women’s T20 World Cup and hosts South Africa are still in it to win it.
The Proteas Women booked their place in the semifinals with a superb 10-wicket win over Bangladesh at Newlands on Tuesday night.
Victory in that clash gave them a second-placed finish in Group A and set up a final-four showdown with unbeaten Group B winners England on Friday.
Of the clash against the Three Lions at Newlands at 3pm, Player of the Match Laura Wolvaardt against Bangladesh with her knock of 66* off 56 balls, says: “They’re a quality side. We’ve lost many semifinals against them, which is not ideal. And they play a very explosive, very attacking brand of cricket.
“So, I think we’re just going to have to have some good discussions about how we can use that against them. And if anything, it gives us a bit more freedom to know that we were going to have to put a lot of runs on the board early on and get off to better starts than what we did.”
Wolvaardt also calls on Cape supporters to stiek uit and give them that edge.
She adds: “Hopefully we have a really full crowd. “But I must say the crowds have been amazing so far over here. I never thought I'd see a crowd like this at Cricket in Cape Town. So, it's been really special for me.”
India and Australia, who finished top of South Africa’s group, square off today at 3pm at Newlands for a place in Sunday’s big finale.