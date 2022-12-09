The Proteas will face a Cricket Australia XI in Brisbane over the next four days as they finalise their preparations for the three-Test series against Australia.
With the Tests starting on December 17, Proteas batsman Rassie van der Dussen says their batsmen musn’t be taken so lightly by their critics.
Getting a feel for conditions
Cricket Australia XI vs South Africa
09-12 December
📝 Follow the match: https://t.co/ILBhszUZ5r#AUSvSA #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/LnCJLECLVk
Asked whether they have struggled because of playing on bowling-friendly pitches, Van der Dussen says: “Over the last 18 to 24 months the conditions we’ve been batting in were really tough. The numbers tell the story - our guys are averaging 30s and in other countries guys are averaging 50s and people compare the two without looking at the point of taking conditions into consideration…
“We are looking forward to this series and hopefully the pitches play well.”