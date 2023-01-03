Hosts Australia have already wrapped up the series 2-0 with wins in Brisbane and Melbourne, but the Proteas still have a shot at playing in the final of the World Test Championship and will go all-out to win in Sydney to keep that dream alive.

The third and final Test between South Africa and Australia starting at the Sydney Cricket Ground Wednesday at 1.30am is not for spek en boontjies.

Entering the series in the top two, SA have slipped to fourth and with this Tests and two home Tests against the West Indies coming up, they still have hope of catching Australia in first, India in second and Sri Lanka in third.

Fast bowler Marco Jansen explains: “We still have three Tests left until the final and we want to win all three to give ourselves the best chance possible to get into the final.

“So it’s not like we’re only going into this game thinking it’s just another game. We still have a goal, we still have a purpose going into the next Test.”