With only two teams from Preliminary Stage groups F and G advancing to the semifinals, SA captain Bongi Msomi and her team are currently in third place with two games to play – against log leading New Zealand on Wednesday night and Uganda on Thursday

South Africa’s Proteas have a giant to slay at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) on Wednesday at 6pm when they face world champions New Zealand in the Netball World Cup.

With the Kiwis and second-placed Jamaica, who beat SA in their final pool match and play last-placed Trinidad and Tobago at 4pm on Wednesday, both on six points, defeat for SA, coupled with a Jamaica win, will see the Proteas drop out.

𝗦![CDATA[]]>𝗼![CDATA[]]>𝘂![CDATA[]]>𝘁![CDATA[]]>𝗵 𝗔![CDATA[]]>𝗳![CDATA[]]>𝗿![CDATA[]]>𝗶![CDATA[]]>𝗰![CDATA[]]>𝗮 𝗙![CDATA[]]>𝗜![CDATA[]]>𝗫![CDATA[]]>𝗧![CDATA[]]>𝗨![CDATA[]]>𝗥![CDATA[]]>𝗘![CDATA[]]>𝗦 🏆

𝗣![CDATA[]]>𝗿![CDATA[]]>𝗲![CDATA[]]>𝗹![CDATA[]]>𝗶![CDATA[]]>𝗺![CDATA[]]>𝗶![CDATA[]]>𝗻![CDATA[]]>𝗮![CDATA[]]>𝗿![CDATA[]]>𝗶![CDATA[]]>𝗲![CDATA[]]>𝘀 𝗦![CDATA[]]>𝘁![CDATA[]]>𝗮![CDATA[]]>𝗴![CDATA[]]>𝗲 2⃣



SAmove to Pool G and will face Trinidad & Tobago, New Zealand and Uganda next. Catch the action LIVE on 𝗦![CDATA[]]>𝘂![CDATA[]]>𝗽![CDATA[]]>𝗲![CDATA[]]>𝗿![CDATA[]]>𝗦![CDATA[]]>𝗽![CDATA[]]>𝗼![CDATA[]]>𝗿![CDATA[]]>𝘁 and 𝗦![CDATA[]]>𝗔![CDATA[]]>𝗕![CDATA[]]>𝗖 𝗦![CDATA[]]>𝗽![CDATA[]]>𝗼![CDATA[]]>𝗿![CDATA[]]>𝘁. 👏



🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦![CDATA[]]>🇳![CDATA[]]>🇿![CDATA[]]>🇺![CDATA[]]>🇬![CDATA[]]>🇹![CDATA[]]>🇹#SPARProteas | #NWC2023 pic.twitter.com/Gl9Yj8WVi8 — Netball South Africa (@Netball_SA) July 30, 2023

But they have an ace up their sleeve in coach Norma Plummer, who apparently “scares the s*** out of” Wednesday’s opposite number Noeline Taurua.

SCARY TACTICIAN: Proteas coach Norma Plummer, centre.

Unbeaten heading into the game, Taurua, who has had many run-ins with the former Australian coach and player Plummer in the past, says with a laugh: “She [Plummer] scares the s*** out of me!”