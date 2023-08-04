Tasked with the near-impossible scenario of having to defeat Uganda by 64 or more points after Jamaica stunned defending champions New Zealand earlier in the day, the Proteas were unable to produce a miracle to secure their passage to the last four.

The Proteas’ Netball World Cup semifinal dreams slithered away at the Cape Town Town International Convention Centre on Thursday night.

They fought gamely, and even had the nation dreaming at halftime when they led 33-19.

🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦![CDATA[]]>🆚![CDATA[]]>🇺![CDATA[]]>🇬

𝗩![CDATA[]]>𝗜![CDATA[]]>𝗖![CDATA[]]>𝗧![CDATA[]]>𝗢![CDATA[]]>𝗥![CDATA[]]>𝗬 𝗦![CDATA[]]>𝗢![CDATA[]]>𝗨![CDATA[]]>𝗧![CDATA[]]>𝗛 𝗔![CDATA[]]>𝗙![CDATA[]]>𝗥![CDATA[]]>𝗜![CDATA[]]>𝗖![CDATA[]]>𝗔!

But yoh, what a hard, close game. 😱



The winner between the Tonga vs Malawi match (Group F) will determine which team we play in the Play-Off on Friday.#SPARProteas | #NWC2023 pic.twitter.com/dlrWirQQPK — Netball South Africa (@Netball_SA) August 3, 2023

But Uganda then fought back bravely and had the Proteas paaping with the scoreboard reading 49-48 with three minutes to play.

A superb block by SA defender Nicola Smith gave the hosts the edge in the end to win 52-50 and clam third spot in Group G after Jamaica in first and New Zealand in second.