The sun shone gloriously down on Newlands. The Cape Town patrons came out in full force. Even Francois Pienaar was in the stands to bring that infectious World Cup-winning spirit. But there was to be no fairy-tale ending to the amazing roller-coaster ride that South Africa has been on with the Proteas women’s team this past fortnight.

A first-ever T20 World Cup final was a mountain just too steep to overcome. Australia were once again crowned champions - the sixth time they have raised the trophy in the last seven attempts. Sune Luus (c)

Annerie Dercksen

Marizanne Kapp

Lara Goodall

Ayabonga Khaka

Chloe Tryon

Nadine de Klerk

Shabnim Ismail

Tazmin Brits

Masabata Klaas

Laura Wolvaardt

Sinalo Jafta

Nonkululeko Mlaba

Anneke Bosch

Delmi Tucker



Our history-makers 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦#HereForHer | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/lZBFqQWsEb — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) February 26, 2023 Meg Lanning’s team are serial winners. And it was this experience that pulled them through, despite the valiant efforts of a brilliant Laura Wolvaardt and the passionate home support of the Newlands faithful. Wolvaardt struck a glorious 61 off 48 balls (5x4, 3x6) that contained some sublime cover drives down the ground that will stick in the memory for a long time, but it was bettered by Beth Mooney’s 74 not out off 53 balls that helped Australia to a victorious 156/6.

It was, of course, not the first time Mooney has guided her team to the title with her score just four runs shy of her contribution at the final three years ago at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Shabnim Ismail = a cut above the rest!



No player has taken more wickets than her (43) in #T20WorldCup history 👏 pic.twitter.com/AD6Sm7vtX5 — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) February 26, 2023 And that is ultimately what separated the two teams on Sunday. The Proteas left everything out there. They were economical with the ball, caught mostly everything that came their way and restricted Australia to a total they would have believed they could get.

Shabnim Ismail and Marizanne Kapp showed all their experience of playing in Australia’s Big Bash League by picking up two wickets apiece. The chase was always going to rely on Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits providing the platform like they have in the past two matches. 𝐓![CDATA[]]>𝐚![CDATA[]]>𝐫![CDATA[]]>𝐠![CDATA[]]>𝐞![CDATA[]]>𝐭 𝐬![CDATA[]]>𝐞![CDATA[]]>𝐭! 👀



The Momentum Proteas restrict Australia.



They need 157 runs at a run rate of 7.85 to make history and WIN their first-ever #T20WorldCup title.



📺 SS Cricket | SS Variety 4

📺 Stream live: https://t.co/0BMWdeEYT3 pic.twitter.com/r6FvQvCTQd — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) February 26, 2023 Positive intent from the outset is the only way to get underneath the skin of this Australian team. India had provided the template in the semi-final.

But the Proteas stuck with their cautious approach at the top with just 13 runs coming off the first four overs. The pressure valve tightened when Brits departed before the close of the powerplay. From thereon the Proteas were always playing catch-up. And against such a vastly experienced Australian team that was always going to be a daunting prospect. As it stands at the 10th over:



Australia: 73/1



Marizanne Kapp (1-17) has taken the only wicket of the match thus far.



📺 Stream #T20WorldCup live: https://t.co/0BMWdeEYT3 pic.twitter.com/VQyvtMazxY — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) February 26, 2023 Wolvaardt kept the flickers of hope burning, and for a few moments the Newlands faithful believed they may be witnessing a miracle, but any glimmer of hope was distinguished when Megan Schutt trapped the Proteas opener LBW with 47 runs still required off just 21 balls.

Chloe Tryon was the last beacon of hope, but after a couple of boundaries and six she was also dismissed and the Proteas’ dream was extinguished. But when the dust has settled, which may take some time, the Proteas should still look back on this World Cup with a degree of pleasure. It’s a special day for Ayabonga Khaka.



She’ll be playing in her 50th T20I, here’s what her parents had to say ahead of today’s #T20WorldCup final.#HereForHer pic.twitter.com/dXO9s3ibqR — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) February 26, 2023 Of course they will always regret losing the final and the opportunity to become the first SA senior team to lift a World Cup, but they should still be able to reflect that reaching the last match was an achievement presumed to be well beyond their scope.

Scorecard Australia: 156/6 (Mooney 74*, Ismail 2/26, Kapp 2/35) South Africa: 137/6 (Wolvaardt 61, Tryon 25)