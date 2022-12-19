The Proteas are not happy Down Under after they were humiliated by six wickets in the first Test at the Gabba over the weekend. With the Test done and dusted inside two days, as South Africa could only post 152 in their first innings and 99 in their second, with Australia scoring 218 and 35/4 to win the match, it was the green track which gave batters virtually no chance that raised the ire of the Proteas.

🚨 RESULT | AUSTRALIA WIN BY 6 WICKETS



A spirited effort with the ball in the second innings - led by Kagiso Rabada's 4/13), however, there were just not enough runs on the board as the hosts take a 1-0 lead in the series#AUSvSA #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/8wcqf6qEtD — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) December 18, 2022 Captain Dean Elgar says of the pitch: “You’ve got to ask yourself the question: ‘is that a good advertisement for our format?’ “Thirty-four wickets in two days, that is a pretty one-sided affair. “It leads into what everyone is thinking… I’m a purist in this format and I want to see the game going to four or five days.

“But just the nature of how it started to play - the steep bounce with the old ball, it was a hiding to nothing as a batting unit. “Two or maybe three batsmen applied themselves half decently and I don’t think it was a very good Test wicket.” He adds of the safety of the pitch: “I did ask the umpires when KG [Kagiso Rabada] got [Travis] Head out down leg [in the second innings], I said ‘how long does it go on for until it’s potentially unsafe?’