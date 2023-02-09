In with an outside chance of playing in the ICC Test Championship final from June 7, Proteas captain Dean Elgar says they will give it their all to make the decider of the five-day international game.

South Africa are currently in fourth place on the log, with Australia and India (who square of in a four-match series in India for their final Tests of the series) in first and second and Sri Lanka (who travel to New Zealand or to Tests) in third.