In with an outside chance of playing in the ICC Test Championship final from June 7, Proteas captain Dean Elgar says they will give it their all to make the decider of the five-day international game.
South Africa are currently in fourth place on the log, with Australia and India (who square of in a four-match series in India for their final Tests of the series) in first and second and Sri Lanka (who travel to New Zealand or to Tests) in third.
And with the West Indies coming for a two-Test tour at the end of the month, Elgar is hopeful that SA can still make the final which the ICC confirmed on Wednesday will be played at the Oval in England from June 7.
🚨 ICC World Test Championship 2023 final date locked in!— ICC (@ICC) February 9, 2023
More details ➡️ https://t.co/CUqsWSPyjA
Elgar says: “We are hungry for success in this format, and are focused on the challenge ahead with the West Indies Test series around the corner. “With so much to play for, we would love to add some more drama to an already exciting competition and qualify for the final in June.”